Toyota Honors Top Dealers With President's Award

IRVINE, Calif. (March 30, 2010) – Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A., Inc. (TMHU) recently announced the 2009 winners of its prestigious President’s Award. TMHU selects its top dealers each year from a nationwide network of 68 dealers and 188 dealership locations, recognizing them for demonstrating excellence in parts, service and equipment sales, customer satisfaction and overall dealership operations.
This year, 15 winners earned the coveted award and were acknowledged at Toyota’s National Dealer Meeting in Orlando, Fla.
“Each year our dealers go above and beyond to demonstrate top quality service and support,” said Brett Wood, president of TMHU. “The President’s Award provides TMHU with a way to showcase their achievements and honor their dedication to their customers and the material handling industry.”
The winners are:
• Al Rawson of Atlas Toyota Material Handling, Schiller Park, IL
• Ron McCluskey of Brodie Toyota-Lift, Lawrence, MA
• Anika Conger Capelle of Conger Toyotalift, Green Bay, WI
• Jeff Fischer of Florida Lift Systems, Inc., Tampa, FL
• Bob Whittingham of Forklifts of St. Louis, Inc., St. Louis, MO
• Brian Hull of Hull Toyota Lift, Elkhart, IN
• Ted Wente of ILT Toyota-Lift, Cleveland, OH
• Sam Swartz of JRC Toyota-Lift, Worthington, OH
• Don Herman of Lift, Inc., Mountville, PA
• David Graffy of ProLift Industrial Equipment, Louisville, KY
• Jim Shoppa of Shoppa’s Material Handling, Ltd., Fort Worth, TX
• John Scheunemann of Toyota-Lift of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
(psst... American Warehouse Systems is part of Toyota-Lift of MN)
• Ken Townsend of Toyota Lift of South Texas, San Antonio, TX
• Mark Andres of Toyota Material Handling N. California, Hayward, CA
• Ken Turnmyre of Vesco Toyotalift, Hickory, NC
The President’s Award, TMHU’s highest honor, has been awarded to select dealers since its inception in 1990 to acknowledge their outstanding business accomplishments.
About Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A., Inc.
Celebrating more than 40 years of established operations in the United States, Irvine, Calif.-based TMHU has been the No. 1 selling lift truck supplier in the U.S. since 2002 and currently offers a full line of high-quality lift trucks sold under the Toyota brand. TMHU, as the sole United States distributor for Aichi, now offers a line-up of aerial work lifts, including scissor lifts, crawler and wheeled boom lifts designed specifically to meet a wide range of indoor and outdoor needs.
Quality, durability and reliability are the hallmarks of the Toyota Production System practiced at Toyota Industrial Equipment Mfg., Inc. (TIEM). Most of the Toyota lift trucks sold in the United States are manufactured at TIEM, a zero-landfill facility, in Columbus, Ind.
TIEM, and all Toyota manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada, comply with the ISO 14001 standard from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and have been honored for their environmental management systems and dedication to continuous improvement.
Toyota’s commitment to excellence in customer service extends nationwide. Sixty-eight authorized Toyota Industrial Equipment dealers, with a total of 188 dealership locations throughout the United States offer comprehensive customer service and support, including one-stop shopping for both new and used lift trucks, rentals, parts and service, fleet servicing and financing.
