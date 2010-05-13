Grant Money Available for Material Handling Equipment

When American Warehouse Systems began the campaign to promote Safety Grant Money available through MN Workplace Safety Council, the acceptance of the program was slow, followed by a rapid series of improvement stories. One such story comes from Central Container Company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The production line at Central Container had issues with scrap materials accumulating on the floor and creating a hazard. In order to remove the hazard Central Container employees had to take extra time to move the materials off the floor to a nearby dumpster.
With the assistance of seasoned sales representative Paul Brandes from American Warehouse Systems, the solution came in the form of powered conveyor designed to continually remove the scraps. Scraps are now moved from the floor via the conveyor, deposited into the dumpster and then recycled. The price tag of this conveyor system was cut in half using the safety grant program. A representative from Central Container Company expressed how easy it was to receive the funds. Central Container Company simply joined the program, completed the necessary paperwork to the MN Workplace Safety Council and submitted a paid invoice ensuring the project was complete.
In tough economic times like today, programs like this allow extreme discounts to companies focused on safety. For more information on how your company can participate in the program email us at info@aw-systems.com or visit us at http://www.aw-systems.com/.
Thursday, May 13, 2010
