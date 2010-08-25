Maintenance Platform for the 934th Airlift Wing

This week's blog post is on a very interesting project we recently completed for the "Flying Vikings", Minnesota's own 934th Airlift Wing.
American Warehouse Systems had a great time working with the Air National Guard designing a safe ergonomic way to transport tools and personnel from the hangar floor to the wing of their C-130H3's.
We implemented an American Mezzanine System with a special drawbridge and an elevated tool crib to create the perfect solution for our friends at the 934th.
For the full story check out our blog at American Warehouse Systems Blog.
