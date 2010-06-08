Tuesday, June 08, 2010
American Warehouse Systems Hosts LinkedIn Event
Monday, June 14, 2010 you will have the opportunity to join us at Gabe’s Roadhouse in St. Paul, MN for a LinkedMinnesota lunch event. LinkedMinnesota organizes a networking lunch every month for Minnesota businesses. This month's event is sponsored by American Warehouse Systems.
We will begin the day at 11:15 AM with casual networking. The goal with the networking is to meet and connect with at least 10 new contacts. Once the networking is finished up, find a table and join others for lunch. The networking is FREE, you only need to cover the cost of your lunch.
Gabe's Roadhouse offers wonderful daily lunch and dinner specials to fit your budget. Gabe's is fully automated with 13 HD BIG screen plasma TV's and theater surround sound to provide you with the most exciting venue for all of your premier sports events. Whether you need a great place to grab a bite to eat or are looking for somewhere to sit down and grab a drink, Gabe's Roadhouse is the place.
RSVP by Friday, June 11th if you plan to attend. Contact Kari Heid at 763-315-9207 or karih@aw-systems.com. We hope to see you there.
