American Warehouse Systems Receives Recognition Award

On April 28, 2010, American Warehouse Systems received a Certificate of Recognition from the State of Minnesota and The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC). This award is given out every year to small businesses that excel in bringing federal dollars to Minnesota through Federal Government Contracts. This past year American Warehouse Systems was #10 on the list of Minnesota Small Businesses to receive federal dollars through government contracts. We were also #63 out of 3564 Minnesota companies of any size or socio-economic status receiving federal contracts.
This year’s award marks the 6th consecutive year American Warehouse Systems has earned this honor. We are proud to support our nation by providing high quality warehouse systems and proud to support our state by bringing Federal dollars to Minnesota.
American Warehouse Systems is a full service material handling systems integrator specializing in US Federal Government warehouse and distribution centers. We design, install and implement systems worldwide for our Federal Government clients via several long term government contracts.
The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is a program of MEDA. PTAC is administered in partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency, a division of the Department of Defense.
